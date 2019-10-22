The momentum is now squarely on the opposition’s side. Momentum is precious in any battle.

Congratulations to the citizens of Santa Rosa County (SRC) for voting down the “Penny” sales tax.

I am a consumer of SRC goods and services but I do not live in SRC so I had no vote in the matter. I followed the issue with great interest and was impressed with the opposition argument’s use of logic and intellect to defeat what can only be called a “sham” ballot initiative.

The momentum is now squarely on the opposition’s side. Momentum is precious in any battle. The ancient Chinese warrior/philosopher Sun Tzu, in his book The Art of War, spoke of the force of momentum in that “…good warriors…are able to choose people and let the force of momentum do its work.”

The opposition’s momentum should carry them through to victory in ousting the BOCC members running for re-election. Choose your candidates and let the force of momentum do its work.

The BOCC, however, isn’t SRC’s only bad actor. What has the Clerk of Court been doing during all of this potential misappropriation of funds? From the Florida Clerks website: “Florida Court Clerks and Comptrollers are independently elected constitutional officers, who protect the interest of you—the citizen. As the County Comptroller, they provide a critical check and balance to make sure your tax dollars are spent appropriately.”

Okaloosa County’s Clerk of Court should be the model SRC seeks to emulate. Okaloosa's current clerk ran on a platform of instituting transparency and accountability. He established an inspector general function and an audit plan with reports published on the transparency portal for all citizens to see.

His program uncovered the malfeasance of the District 1 Medical Examiner which lead to her resignation. The District 1 Medical Examiner is assigned to four counties, Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton. So, why didn’t the SRC Clerk of Courts uncover the misappropriation of funds by the former District 1 SRC medical examiner?

Don’t squander your momentum…choose your new candidate and let the force of momentum do its work.

Dian L. Norris, Fort Walton Beach