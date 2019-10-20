Anna Finley of Fort Walton Beach believes the government should target the employers who hire illegal aliens. Otherwise, the problem continues.

President Trump is very serious about arresting and deporting undocumented workers, but it doesn't seem like his administration has done much to reduce American employers' demand for those workers.

An AP article titled, "ICE raids raise question: What about the employers?" from August of this year has the evidence: ICE arrests at worksites in 2018 was seven times the 2017 total, but the number of employers arrested was the same as in 2017. The number of managers convicted actually went down.

Most of the people who come here illegally do so for better paying jobs. Employers hire undocumented workers because they can pay them less. In this environment, ICE raids and deportations make the government look tough, but do nothing about the underlying economic pressures.

Because employers can violate the law without any consequences, the jobs will still be there and, wall or no wall, immigrants will keep coming here to fill them.

On the other hand, if business owners faced a real risk of jail time and the loss of their businesses, they would be much more cautious.

Anna Finley, Fort Walton Beach