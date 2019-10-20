Robert Hirsch of Miramar Beach says there is a good reason for Trump's support of Turkey. He happens to have not one but two Trump Towers in Turkey.

So, the Kurds weren't at Normandy during World War II, according to our supreme leader and self-appointed historian.

Guess what? No Turks were at Normandy, either, because they were neutral until 1945 and never fought in a single battle in World War II. The Kurds not only helped us against Syria but were also strong allies in our war against Iraq.

Now let’s take a look at some Turkish history: In World War I, Turkey was not only not our friend but was actually our enemy. Remember Lawrence of Arabia fighting the Turks in the Arabian desert and the battle of Gallipoli when British, Australian, and French forces were defeated by the Turks with about 53,000 killed? Or Turkey's "genocide" resulting in the systematic extermination of 1.5 million Christian Armenians?

There is a good reason for Trump's support of Turkey. He happens to have not one but two Trump Towers in Turkey. This is all about Trump's financial interest, and he doesn't care how many of our Kurdish allies are killed.

Robert Hirsch, Miramar Beach