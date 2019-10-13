Yanking the plug on statewide tourism marketing could put Florida at a disadvantage just as other states are boosting their efforts to attract visitors

Even as Florida chases bright opportunities in information technology, aerospace and health care, we can’t forget that this state’s economy is based on tourism.

In 2018, the number of visitors to the state grew by more than 7 percent over the previous year. That meant 127 million visitors came to Florida, making this state (once again) the No. 1 tourist destination in the world. The tourism industry pumps close to $90 billion into the state’s economy, and state economists say that tourism accounted for $3.22 billion a year in sales taxes — for year-round residents, that translates into a shifted tax burden of $1,512 per household. One out of every nine jobs involves some aspect of the hospitality industry.

Does it sound like something the Florida Legislature should start gambling with?

We don’t think so. Yet once again, some lawmakers are challenging the existence of the state’s main tourism marketing platform, Visit Florida.

Yes, Visit Florida has had problems in the past. A few years back — when the agency was under much less scrutiny — there were problems with lavish spending and cronyism. Those aren’t an issue any more.

During the past few years, Visit Florida has more than proven its merit. The agency doesn’t just market statewide; it bolsters local efforts as well, sending funding for projects and co-branding marketing efforts for all 67 counties.

There’s no way to pinpoint exactly how much of tourism’s year-over-year gains are directly attributable to marketing efforts. But it certainly plays a role in reshaping the way visitors look at the state, pointing them toward undiscovered assets and new experiences.

Yet House Speaker Jose Oliva has been consistently deaf to the industry leaders and economic experts warning that him that it’s foolish to take the state’s tourism growth numbers for granted. He seems more interested in the jingoistic platitudes from far-right think tanks who have zero expertise in (and little concern about) the realities of Florida’s tourism industry or the impact of implementing their radical philosophies.

As a result, the agency is on life support. If lawmakers don’t act in the coming session, Visit Florida will shut down in June 2020.

Oliva doesn’t seem to understand how yanking the plug on statewide tourism marketing could put Florida at a disadvantage just as other states are boosting their efforts to attract visitors from emerging markets such as eco-tourism. Without statewide coordination, crucial opportunities could be lost.

Fortunately, Gov. Ron DeSantis does understand. He’s recommending $50 million in funding for the coming budget year. That sounds like a lot of money, but take another look at that economic impact — $90 billion per year. More than 13 percent of the state’s economy. One out of every nine jobs.

This isn’t an area where Florida can afford to gamble. Lawmakers from both the House and Senate should make it abundantly clear that Visit Florida has broad support, and that any attempt to pull back funding or shut the agency down won’t be tolerated.

This editorial originally appeared in the Daytona Beach News-Journal