Frank Gray of Fort Walton Beach acknowledges that President Trump has his faults. But he asserts the alternative would have been so much worse.

I agree with most of what was said in Denny Lauer's letter (Sept. 29, "Trump's character"). But you must remember back to November 2016 when we went to the polls to vote for the next President, the competition to Mr. Trump was Hillary Clinton.

The very thought of her as the next president and her husband back in the White House sent chills up my spine.

During one of the national debates, the audience had the chance to ask the two candidates questions. I would have loved to have had my chance to ask one question for both candidates. My question would've gone something like this:

“Mrs. Clinton, Mr. Trump, neither one of you will like me very much after this question but here goes. The people with whom I associate don’t want either one of you to be the next president. America deserves better than you two individuals. Both of you are egotistical, corrupt, arrogant, selfish, mean-spirited, morally depraved, extremely self-centered, untrustworthy and liars. Individuals are expendable and you think that our laws do not apply to you. And when we go to the polls in November, we will be voting for the candidate that we dislike the least. Why should we vote for you? What have you to say about my statement, am I wrong?”

If you have the chance, read "Shadow," by Bob Woodward. Half of the book talks about Presidents Ford, Carter, Reagan and Bush. The other half of the book deals with Hillary and Bill Clinton and their corrupt and self-serving escapades.

Yes, in reference to the last sentence in the letter, character, values, decency, stability and judgment do matter. And I wish we could bring those attributes back. But take a look around you and observe what is going on in the political and news-media environment now.

President Trump has his faults, but the alternative would have been so much worse.

Frank Gray, Fort Walton Beach