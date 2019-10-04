Well, I’m on my vacation in the northern coast of France, watching TV in my hotel room. I wonder when the U.S. Senate will become bipartisan enough to adhere to the rule of law.

Most of the world knows that Donald Trump is a quasi-gangster who isn’t much interested in doing so. And then you have Donald’s “people” who know that they must fall in line with his good fortunes. Never have I seen such louts as Trump and Johnson in the U.K. The fine feathered friends are forlorn because the “grackles” have stolen the mantle.

Tom Heil,

Panama City Beach