I'm sick and tired of reading about athletes who refuse to accept an invitation to the White House. Who cares? Go or don't go, but quit your whining. The latest is a female soccer player who hasn't been invited yet. Bad manners, indeed.

I'm sure the president is not losing sleep over who attends or who doesn't. But perhaps those athletes who choose to meet our president will be proud to tell their children and grandchildren that the president shook their hand. Whilst those who refused the invitation will be sucking their thumbs.

Dorothy Mullin, Fort Walton Beach