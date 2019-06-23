I appreciate the Gator on the sports staff for staying up late so the ouster of the Seminoles would make it in today’s paper. I actually went to bed after our best hitter hit into another double play in the seventh. It is obvious the ’Noles left their bats somewhere between Louisiana and Omaha.

One thing. In an interview Mike Martin said no telling how far the team could go if he just got out of the way or something to that effect. Seems to me that statement takes the importance of the coach out of the equation for success in these pressure-packed situations. Perhaps it provides a view into the fatal flaw in Martin's lack of success in these tournaments.

Anyway, it seems FSU needed just a few more SEC teams to play in order to keep rolling.

Richard White, Mary Esther