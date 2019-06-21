To “taking a thing of value,” why does the president saying he would be willing to listen to info from a foreign source disturb you? Especially since the Clinton campaign not only listened to foreign-produced material but actually paid for that information.

Were you disturbed by the Clinton campaign's use of foreign material against Trump? It isn’t breaking the law to listen (Trump) but (in your words) accepting and using foreign material (Clinton) is. Where is your outrage for the Clinton campaign?

Bill Kennedy, Niceville