There is a 2-square-mile area in the far northeast corner of Niceville that is unspoiled woodlands, wetlands and home for all kinds of wildlife. It is bounded by Rocky Bayou Drive, Forest Road and Spence Parkway. The owner (a developer) plans to destroy it by filling the entire area with tract houses and businesses. It will be accessible by only two two-lane streets, thus adding to traffic congestion and pollution. The developer is a major county and city player, so it will do no good to try to get help to stop this locally. It will take the state or even the EPA to intervene, so I urge you to make this atrocity known to our state and U.S. representatives for their action.

William Buckellew, Niceville