I am not surprised. Our society is in the middle of a dramatic paradigm shift. The bowling alleys are going the way of the beehive hairdos and telephone booths. It has affected golf, too. The two courses in Crestview are closed. Nine holes at Indian Bayou Country Club are closing. These are being replaced by digital gaming and virtual reality. I hear that White Sands will be replaced by a Tractor Supply Center. Yee-haw!

Steven Duke, Shalimar