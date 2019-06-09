It is time that we recognize George Orwell, author of the book “1984,” in which he described a future totalitarian state, as a prophet. He merits the status of being a prophet based on recent events which appear to be the implementation stages of the future horror he forecast in his book. The following quote from his book is both informative and alarming.

“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.”

A recent example of the fulfillment of the behavior of his totalitarian state was the pulling down of a Confederate soldier’s monument in Durham, North Carolina. The vandals then took turns spitting on and kicking the statue. Recently, in the name of political correctness (Orwellian “new speak” for “the Democratic Party’s talking points”) streets and buildings have been renamed and even sections of the stained glass windows in the National Cathedral which had portraits of generals Lee and Jackson have been removed and replaced with plain glass.

Now, remember George Orwell’s above quoted prophecy: “… every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed. …” Mr. Orwell nailed it 75 years ago. The only mistake Orwell made was the year. The establishment of the liberal, politically correct dictatorship he saw will probably be 2024 instead of 1984. But then, he was only off by 50 years on the date. Everything else (burning books, destroying the past supported by an unquestioning, biased, sympathetic media) is right on schedule for 2024.

Jim Simpson, Fort Walton Beach