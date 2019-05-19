I played football in high school at Baker where football is serious business. I was a junior offensive guard, and at 190 pounds I was 40 pounds lighter than the next smallest lineman.

We made it to the playoffs and were up against some private school with a recruiting program that would be the envy of many small colleges. I don’t remember much about the game, but I am pretty sure we won.

I do remember what Coach said when he benched me before the game. He told me I played hard and with heart and had helped to get us where we needed to be but that it was time to let my “big brother” step in and close the deal ... or something like that.

Two weeks ago, Triumph Gulf Coast agreed to write a $64 million dollar check to the citizens of Okaloosa County to help complete the southwest quadrant of the Crestview bypass. A lot of folks, of which I am but one, have been grinding away for a long season on a tough ground game to position Okaloosa County to build the road and interstate interchange. But it took a few heavy hitters to come in and close the deal.

Many thanks to Triumph Chairman Don Gaetz, Congressman Matt Gaetz and General Evan Dertien for stepping in and stepping up.

Okaloosa County Commissioner Nathan D. Boyles, District 3