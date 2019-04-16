When I was stationed at Wright-Patterson AFB in the early '70s, I worked in an office that evaluated and approved the modifications to our Air Force R&D heavy aircraft fleet.

One day I was talking to my boss, Dr. Tung Chung Liu, about my previous assignment at Patrick AFB, Fla. He asked if I knew MGen David Jones. Yup, I said. Dr Liu then says, "I'm going to bring in something tomorrow for you to see." He shows me this old picture of a group of WWII aircrew with young boy standing in the middle of the group and asks if I recognize anyone. Nope. He points to a young officer on the right side of the picture, saying, "That is then Capt David Jones."

What?! And then he says, "and that boy there is me." What?! He said he was riding a train one day in 1942, and it was stopped by Chinese military. They boarded the train and asked for anyone who spoke English. Having gone to school in the good old US of A, Dr. Liu raised his hand and they immediately took him off the train. He was one of the Chinese who escorted our downed Doolittle Raiders through China getting them to safety.

On one of LTC Cole's last visits to our area, I sat with him at the Armament Museum, told him the story, and asked if he knew Dr. Liu. He said, "Yes, we all know Tom. He comes to all of our reunions."

My philosophy - we're all where we're supposed to be, when we're supposed to be there. Certainly was true for young Dr. Liu.

Bob Bachelor, Valparaiso