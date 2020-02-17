Kathleen "Katie" A. Herzog, 69, of Carrabelle, died on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

While difficult to comprehend her sudden and unexpected death, it meant that she spent her last days doing the things that made her an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, including preparing to fly cross-country to help care for her 5-month-old and 3-year-old grandsons.

Katie was born in Ames, Iowa to Jerald and Elaine (Mills) Hinke and was the second oldest of nine children. She grew up in Racine, Wisconsin and met her husband, Thomas "Tom" Herzog, at Case High School, where they ultimately both worked for over 25 years. As a high school guidance counselor, Katie’s care and compassion helped countless students. These characteristics also made her the most adored mother to her only child, Amanda (Jeff), and grandmother to Colin and Ethan, all of whom will miss her dearly.

After moving to Carrabelle, Katie continued the activities that she loved, including running, gardening, supporting the arts, and traveling. She was always the epitome of health and strength, even hiking Mount Kilimanjaro with Tom one year ago.

Katie was preceded in death by her parents. She will be lovingly remembered for her poise, thoughtfulness, humor, and the overwhelming joy that she imparted to others.

A celebration of life will be held at C-Quarters Marina, 501 St. James Avenue, Highway 98, Carrabelle, on Saturday, Feb. 22 beginning at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Apalachicola Riverkeeper.

Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home are assisting the family with their arrangements.