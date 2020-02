Ross Wayne Edwards, 53, of Apalachicola, passed Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 in Panama City Beach.

Funeral services for Edwards will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, with interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery, both in Apalachicola.

The family will receive friends for viewing on Friday, Feb. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of R. Damien Davis and the Evans / Walker Funeral Home staff of Perry.