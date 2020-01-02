Deborah A. (Neel) Hatcher, 61 of Burgess Creek, Florida passed away Saturday, December, 28 2019 at Sacred Heart Gulf Coast Hospital in Port St. Joe, Florida. Mrs. Hatcher was born in Gulf County Florida to Betty J. (Watson) Brown on February 8, 1958. She is survived by her husband Larry Gene Hatcher, Jr., one son James R. Ard, Jr. daughter-in-law Debra A. Brown, three grandsons Harley Brown, Korey Brown and Watson Ard, one granddaughter Kristen Brown and one great grandson Hunter Moore, two Brothers Randy Neel (Julie) of Wewahitchka and Ricky Neel of Blountstown and two sisters Carol Lindsey (Bill) of Wewahitchka and Brenda (Charles) Laird of Wewahitchka. Mrs. Hatcher is preceded in death by her son William L. (Bill) Brown.

In celebration of her life, service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2019 at New Harvest Fellowship Assembly of God, 1900 N. State Hwy 71, Wewahitchka, Fl. Visitation is from 10-11 a.m. CST with services beginning at 11 a.m. CST with Reverend Eddie Causey officiating. Interment followed at the family plot in Holly Hill Cemetery, Port St Joe. Pall bearers are: Austin Wood, Charles Laird, Bill Lindsey, Mark Hatcher, Scott Jackson, Michael Watson, David Watson and Richard Wood. Services are under the direction of Heritage Funeral Home.