CRESTVIEW --A Crestview woman who has been a lifelong advocate of racial and cultural equality is organizing a local Pray on MLK event, in concert with the national movement.

Debbie Tuggle moved to the area when she was 5 and said that Crestview has always had racial issues and a "disconnect" in dealing with those issues.

"I think it’s very important for white people to take the first step and say, ‘Hey, we need to do better about recognizing that there are racial injustices and how can we address them?’"

She said a former pastor approached her with information about localizing the national event.

Tuggle also said she believes in the power of prayer and the first hour of the event includes silent prayer. Participants are also asked to wear a piece of white tape over their mask sporting a one-word message about what is in their heart as they pray.

The 41-year-old said she was fortunate in that her parents always encouraged her to have relationships with people of color and people from other cultures.

"People are afraid of what they don’t know, but they’re never going to know until they build relationships with people that don’t look like them," she said. "We send missionaries to other countries but we don’t talk to our neighboring people of color and that’s just a big atrocity."

She knows some Black residents are planning to come to the event, but she has a goal of drawing at least 100 white participants as well.

"This is for EVERYONE, but I REALLY want to encourage people who are as pale as I am..aka WHITE..to show up and show up strong," she wrote on the Facebook page promoting the event.

Plans call for it begin at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Crestview.

The Pray on MLK - Crestview, FL Facebook page is being updated regularly with additional information about the event, Tuggle said.