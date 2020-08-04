This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.

Following a weekend lull in reporting abetted by Tropical Storm Isaias’ brush with the state’s east coast, residents of Florida and the Emerald Coast were again awakened Tuesday to the grim realities of COVID-19.

Another 245 lives were reported lost to the novel coronavirus in the state Department of Health’s daily tally. Among those were 26 Northwest Florida residents, including 15 from Bay County, six from Santa Rosa County, four from Okaloosa County and one from Walton County.

In Bay County, the latest casualties ranged in age from 55 to 95, with 11 of the 15 over the age of 70.

Across the rest of the region too, the victims were primarily elderly residents. They ranged in age from 55 to 97 with just two of the 11 reported dead in Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties being under the age of 70.

The four Okaloosa County deaths were reported a day after its leading public health official spoke critically of efforts to stem transmittal of the virus.

“Today, many family members are suffering the loss of a loved one due to COVID-19,” Department of Health Director Dr. Karen Chapman said. “Every one of these deaths was preventable.”

Chapman’s report to county officials followed a week in which 10 deaths raised Okaloosa County COVID-19 fatality total to 30.

Chapman reiterated her stance that social distancing and wearing a cloth face mask are crucial to bringing the spread of COVID-19 to a halt. She estimated “80 to 90 percent” of the population needs to get behind the concept of wearing a mask for the strategy to be successful.

“Cloth face coverings or masks should be worn in all public spaces, especially when maintaining physical distancing is difficult,” she said. “Failure of most of the population to follow these two critical mitigation measures is significantly contributing to the spread of COVID-19 in Okaloosa County.”

STATEWIDE

Total cases: 497,330 +5,446

Total Florida resident deaths: 7,402, +245

Non-resident deaths: 124, +2

Below are the numbers for each county in the Daily News coverage area, plus a city-by-city breakdown of their positive cases.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Total cases: 3,552, +68

Deaths: 30, +6

Hospitalizations: 172, +9

Milton: 2,000, +40

Gulf Breeze: 513, +6

Navarre: 416, +4

Pace: 260, +6

Jay: 94, +1

Bagdad: 8, +2

Pensacola Beach: 5, +0

Missing: 231, +4

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Total cases: 3,552, +75

Deaths: 34, +4

Hospitalizations: 143, +2

Fort Walton Beach: 1,092, +20

Crestview: 639, +12

Destin: 440, +11

Niceville: 321, +11

Mary Esther: 172, +3

Shalimar: 168, +5

Baker: 66, +5

Valparaiso: 32, +2

Laurel Hill: 27, +0

Eglin AFB: 24, +2

Holt: 20, +0

Milligan, 3, +1

Hurlburt Field: 1

Missing: 70, +2

WALTON COUNTY

Total cases: 1,286, +30

Deaths: 14, +1

Hospitalizations: 61, +0

DeFuniak Springs: 409, +3

Santa Rosa Beach: 404, +16

Freeport: 145

Miramar Beach: 97, +1

Inlet Beach: 32, +2

Paxton, 6, +0

Ponce de Leon: 5, +0

Watersound: 2

Westville: 1

Point Washington: 1

Seacrest: 1

Missing, 40, +1

BAY COUNTY

Total cases: 3,921, +220

Deaths: 37, +15

Hospitalizations: 171, +16

Panama City: 2617, +86

Lynn Haven: 510, +102

Panama City Beach: 485, +21

Youngstown: 68, +1

Southport: 60, +3

Fountain: 38, +0

Callaway: 18, +0

Mexico Beach: 10, +0

Tyndall AFB: 8, +0

Parker: 5, +2

Vernon: 3, +0

Inlet Beach: 2, +0

Bayou George: 1

Missing: 28, +2