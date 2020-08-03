Lance Weindel, 42, died Sunday evening after being shot at his home on Lake Silver Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

CRESTVIEW — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a Crestview area man by his son, who told deputies he was protecting his mother from domestic violence.

His 21-year old son told deputies that it happened after his father attacked and began choking his mother following an argument over sweet tea.

His mother and other witnesses confirmed the son’s account, OCSO said.

More information will be released as it becomes available.