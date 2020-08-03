Crestview police say Woodyatt drenched a neighbor in paint Saturday when she caught him trying to use her garbage can to dispose of the hazardous materials.

CRESTVIEW — Dean Woodyatt, who three months ago was arrested for dragging a dog to its death behind a golf cart, now faces an additional charge of battery.

Crestview police say Woodyatt drenched a neighbor in paint Saturday when she caught him trying to use her garbage can to dispose of the hazardous materials.

"The victim stated she was removing paint buckets located in her trash can, which were placed there by the defendant," an arrest report said. "Upon doing so the defendant came over and threw a paint bucket at the victim, striking her and simultaneously spilling paint on the victim."

Woodyatt initially told police that his neighbor hit him first, then stated "Well, I don’t know what happened."

The 79-year-old next told officers he wanted a lawyer.

Woodyatt drew state and even national attention April 25 when Fort Walton Beach police arrested him after he’d been reported for dragging a chained German shepherd behind him in a golf cart.

By the time passers-by could force Woodyatt to stop the cart near the intersection of Highway Avenue and Eglin Parkway, the dog was suffering multiple leg injuries, bleeding from all four feet and overcome by heat and exertion, police said.

Woodyatt fought off efforts to try to help the dog, which would later die, and was arrested for resisting officers when he tried to leave the scene and clung to the golf cart as he was being detained, according to an arrest report.

The German shepherd died of heat-related injuries, according to his April arrest report from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

He is due in court Aug. 18 and faces charges of felony cruelty to animals and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

The latest battery charge is also a misdemeanor.

On the same day he was arrested for animal cruelty, two Fort Walton Beach officers confiscated another dog from Woodyatt’s home. That dog, identified as Chloe, a white shitzu mix, had been left to roam free around the housing complex Woodyatt resided in at the time, a police report said.

"Chloe’s hair was extremely matted and dirty. The animal was infected with fleas and had overgrown nails," the report filed by officers who found the dog said.

The officers described noticing a "pungent odor" coming from behind Woodyatt’s condominium and found pet cages "covered in feces, urine and bits of molded dog food."

At a court hearing In June, Woodyatt consented to permanently surrendering custody of Chloe and was enjoined by County Judge Patricia Grinstead from possessing or having custody of any animal without having first provided notice to PAWS, the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society.