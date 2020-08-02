Voters citywide are entitled to vote for council candidates running for all three precinct seats, but the candidates themselves must live within the district’s limits to qualify to run for office, according to Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections Paul Lux.

CRESTVIEW — Three Hub City voting precincts and the terms of all five city council members will be significantly transformed come November if voters go along with a couple of proposed charter changes.

One proposal would realign the three districts from which council members representing Precincts 1, 2 and 3 are elected. Those districts are currently occupied, respectively, by members Joe Blocker, Shannon Hayes and Harry LeBoeuf.

The city’s two "at large" council seats, occupied at this time by Andrew Rencich and Cynthia Brown, would not be impacted.

At present, Crestview’s District 1 encompasses everything in the city limits east of its Main Street and State Road 85. District 2 takes in all that lies west of the same boundary and District 3 occupies everything north of U.S. Highway 90.

Voters citywide are entitled to vote for council candidates running for all three precinct seats, but the candidates themselves must live within the district’s limits to qualify to run for office, according to Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections Paul Lux.

Under a plan hatched, with public input, by City Manager Tim Bolduc and the Crestview mayor and council, new district lines would be drawn east and west.

A central district, District 1, would encompass everything south of U.S. 90 and north of Interstate 10.

The southern district, District 2, would take in everything within the city limits south of I-10, and the northern district, District 3, would encompass everything above U.S. 90.

The tweaking would go a long way toward smoothing out what are huge disparities between the number of voters occupying each precinct.

As it stands now, Precinct 2, Crestview’s largest, holds 10,457 voters and Precinct 3, its smallest, 5,433. That’s a difference of 5,024 voters.

If changes are approved, the population difference between District 1, the city’s largest, and District 2, its smallest, would be just 98.

The city of Crestview is the only remaining municipality in Okaloosa County that requires three of its council members to live in a district from which they run. Other cities and towns vote across the board for a slate of candidates, with the top vote getters declared the winners.

Officials concur this unique makeup has, to some degree, played a role in insuring that an African American, elected out of Precinct 2, has held a seat on the City Council since at least 1969.

Bolduc said he’s confident the redistricting will not dilute African American voting strength in what will become District 1, and might actually strengthen it.

"The dense growth we’re seeing south of the interstate would be what would most dilute the impact of lower to moderate income voters that have provided the safe seat for so many years," he said. "We have tried to make sure we protected that diverse representation of the people of our city."

Former City Councilman Charles Baugh, who served in the Precinct 3 seat, said he favors the charter move to change districts.

"It would be good to even out the precincts, to move the numbers," he said.

A second proposed charter change would move Crestview municipal elections from March of an odd numbered year to November of an even numbered year so that they could be held in conjunction with general elections across the state and nation.

In conjunction with this charter change, the terms of all five council members now in office would be extended by about 19 months.

That would mean Blocker, Hayes and LeBoeuf, who were elected in March of 2017, would serve through 2021 and wouldn’t face voters again until November of 2022.

In the cases of Reincich and Brown, elected in 2019, their terms of office would be extended through November of 2024.

Bolduc said the long extensions certainly were "an interesting part" of the discussion of charter changes. He said he’s only thus far heard objections from one person — a council candidate defeated in the last election.

Baugh said he wouldn’t oppose the extended terms of office and favors moving the election date to November as a way to entice more voters to participate in city elections.