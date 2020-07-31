CHIPLEY– July 30, 2020– Charter Communications, Inc. announced that following an upgrade of its network, the company has launched additional Spectrum services offerings for residential and business customers in Chipley.

The new, more robust Spectrum TV® offering includes more than 250 HD channels, 50,000 On Demand movies and shows, search and parental control functions. Spectrum TV also provides access to the award-winning Spectrum TV App, which allows users to stream content across a growing number of platforms, including iOS and Android phones and tablets, Roku, Xbox, Kindle Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TV 4K and PCs.

Spectrum Internet features the fastest internet starting speeds of 100 Mbps, with connections available up to 1 Gbps, plus no modem fees, data caps or contracts. Spectrum Mobile™ is built on America’s largest, most reliable LTE cellular network, combined with a nationwide network with hundreds of thousands of Spectrum WiFi hotspots.

Spectrum Mobile™ is available exclusively to Spectrum Internet customers. Offering the best speeds with the best devices, Spectrum Mobile is designed to provide customers the highest quality experience at great value, including access to next-generation 5G service where available. They can also bring their own phone or choose from among the latest mobile devices and accessories.

Phone service through Spectrum Voice® provides unlimited calling in the U.S, Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico; up to 28 popular calling features; and no added phone taxes or fees.

"We are focused on providing the best broadband internet, TV, mobile and voice services possible to this community," said Henry Pearl, Regional Vice President for Spectrum’s South Region. "We’re proud of the upgrades and the great value these Spectrum services provide residents and businesses in Chipley."