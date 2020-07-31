Alternative routes are State Road (S.R.) 20, S.R. 85, and U.S. 98.

NICEVILLE — The Mid-Bay Bridge will be closed to all traffic from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3 through Friday, Aug. 7 as workers complete the replacement of selected steel tendons.

Emergency service vehicles will be able to use the bridge for only urgent emergency services during the temporary closures.

Alternative routes are State Road (S.R.) 20, S.R. 85, and U.S. 98. Variable message boards are located at each end of the bridge to notify drivers about restrictions. Load limits currently in place on the bridge will be lifted at 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.

