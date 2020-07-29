FORT WALTON BEACH—For the third time in the past week the Okaloosa County Multi-Agency Drug Task Force has made arrests in connection with suspected drug houses.

In the latest search warrant, executed Monday at 5 Moroni Court near Fort Walton Beach, 38-year old David Abbott and 29-year old Jessica Foster were taken into custody on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, and resisting arrest without violence.

Foster faces an additional charge of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, according to a press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The pair were located inside a locked shed on the property that has been converted into living quarters.

They refused to come out but deputies pried open the door and removed them. Inside they also found meth, heroin, and .25 caliber ammunition.

"Thanks to the efforts of the Drug Task Force three drug houses have now been shut down and eleven individuals arrested since July 23rd, as we continue focusing on working to clean up our neighborhoods and get illegal narcotics off our streets," said Sheriff Larry Ashley. "We’ve seen a record number of overdoses this year and are working hard to put the people peddling this poison out of business to the best of our abilities."

Ashley also said he wants to stress how much the Sheriff’s Office appreciates the tips from the community on suspected drug houses. He also asks the community to " keep those tips coming by calling us at 850.651.7400 or contacting Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers."