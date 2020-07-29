According to Sieggy Bennicoff-Yundt, director of quality at ATOL Labs, there are two main ways to evaluate masks — their effectiveness at stopping particles and how much carbon dioxide is left in them after a user exhales.

According to Sieggy Bennicoff-Yundt, director of quality at ATOL Labs, there are two main ways to evaluate masks — their effectiveness at stopping particles and how much residual carbon dioxide there is after a user exhales.

“Co2 is a little heavier than air, so it will tend to accumulate and kind of pool at the bottom (of the mask),” Bennicoff-Yundt said.

Since March, his lab has tested more than 200 types of masks for leftover Co2 using a breathing simulator. The masks have been sent to the lab from a variety of places including Boston Children's Hospital, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University.

Bennicoff-Yundt added that they’ve found tighter, microfiber face masks with less “dead space” are the best option.

For the most part, people wearing less breathable masks will only be exposed to lower levels on increased Co2, which can lead to headaches, confusion and shortness of breath, he said.

Regarding the wide variety of masks being worn today, Bennicoff-Yundt added that cloth ones were among the worst for ventilation as well as protecting users from contracting COVID-19. He also dubbed surgical masks as being “better than nothing,” but in no way complete protection.

According to Heather Kretzer, spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, cloth face coverings can still help prevent people who have the coronavirus from spreading it to others.

Kretzer added that cloth masks are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to the “critical supplies” of other, more effective options.

“(Those) should be reserved for healthcare workers and other first responders,” she wrote in an email. “Cloth face coverings are not personal protective equipment, (and) they are not appropriate substitutes for PPE ... in workplaces where respirators or (medical) facemasks are recommended or required to protect the wearer.”

Bennicoff-Yundt added that the biggest misconceptions he sees today about masks is that they are an “all or nothing” thing and that “if you wear a mask it’s either got to save you or it’s not useful at all.”

“I think that’s generally not entirely fair,” he said. “If you think about it in terms of probabilities, it’s maybe not going to lower your probability to zero, but every little bit helps.

“... You’ve got to wear it like it’s intended to be worn if you really want to be maximizing your safety.”