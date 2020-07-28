Florida set a new record Monday for the number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in a single day. There were 186 deaths documented in the Florida Department of Health’s Tuesday morning report.

The previous record, set just five days ago, was 173. It was reported that not all, and in fact only a relatively few of the deaths actually occurred on Monday, the day on which they were confirmed by the Department of Health.

It appears that three Santa Rosa County residents and three Bay County residents were among the casualties. Santa Rosa reported the deaths of a 79-year-old man, an 83-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman.

Bay County reported the deaths of a 67-year-old man an 80-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman.

The state also added 9,230 new cases to bring its total to 441,977. Less than 10,000 cases were reported for the third time in three days.

In Okaloosa County, hospital numbers continued to improve as the number of COVID-19 patients occupying ICU beds dropped by seven on Monday. Two more virus patients were placed in ICU Tuesday, however.

The county only had one available ICU bed on two days last week but presently has 10 ICU beds open with surge capacity available as well.

STATEWIDE

Total cases: 441,977 +9,230

Total Florida resident deaths: 6,117, +186

Non-resident deaths: 123, +5

Below are the numbers for each county in the Daily News coverage area, plus a city-by-city breakdown of their positive cases.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Total cases: 2,945, +156

Deaths: 22, +3

Hospitalizations: 149, +3

Milton: 1,556, +129

Gulf Breeze: 471, +10

Navarre: 370, +4

Pace: 223, +0

Jay: 85, +1

Pensacola Beach: 5, +0

Bagdad: 4, +0

Missing: 206, +6

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Total cases: 2,482, +71

Deaths: 20, +0

Hospitalizations: 114, +2

Fort Walton Beach: 848, +19

Crestview: 520, +26

Destin: 369, +4

Niceville: 265, +7

Mary Esther: 137, +7

Shalimar: 135, +3

Baker: 48, +1

Laurel Hill: 23, +0

Valparaiso: 22, +0

Eglin AFB: 19, +0

Holt: 16, +0

Milligan, 2, +0

Hurlburt Field: 1, no change

Missing: 48

WALTON COUNTY

Total cases: 1,094, +28

Deaths: 12, +0

Hospitalizations: 54, +2

Santa Rosa Beach: 346, +9

DeFuniak Springs: 340, +4

Freeport: 124, +6

Miramar Beach: 84, +2

Inlet Beach: 28, +0

Paxton, 6, +1

Ponce de Leon: 5, +0

Watersound: 1

Westville: 1

Point Washington: 1

Seacrest: 1

Missing, 37, +2

BAY COUNTY

Total cases: 3,146, +120

Deaths: 18, +3

Hospitalizations: 107, +8

Panama City: 2,188, +72

Panama City Beach: 382, +16

Lynn Haven: 321, +25

Southport: 52, +1

Youngstown: 51, + 2

Fountain: 32, +1

Callaway: 13, +0

Mexico Beach: 8, +0

Tyndall AFB: 7, +0

Parker: 3, +1

Vernon: 3

Inlet Beach: 2, +0

Bayou George: 1

Missing: 21