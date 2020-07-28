NICEVILLE—Six firefighters with the Niceville Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

The department began testing for the novel coronavirus after it became known that one of the firefighters tested positive, according to Chief Tommy Mayville of the Niceville Fire Department. Subsequent tests proved that several others were also positive.

Mayvillle said the department has tested 21 of their firefighters, and they run tests every four to five days until the department can “level this off.”

He said the fire department is taking precautionary measures and monitoring the situation in accordance with the health department.

“We’re continuing to maintain our service,” Mayville said. “We have our neighboring departments helping out.”