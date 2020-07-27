The charges carry a maximum penalty of either the death penalty or life in prison without the possibly of parole, the release said. The State Attorney’s office will conduct a death penalty review within the next 30 days.

Jasmine Williams, Eric Dorsey, and Tykira Deandrade have been indicted by an Okaloosa County grand jury on charges of first degree felony murder, robbery with a firearm, and second degree felony murder.

The charges stem from a fatal shooting that occurred May 19 at the Hilton Motel located in Crestview, according to a news release from the First Judicial Circuit’s State Attorney’s Office.

Kaylun Gray and JaKeith Edwards died in a shootout as the defendants, along with Edwards, tried to rob Gray.

Gray was being robbed, according to a Crestview Police Department report, because Williams wanted his cell phone, according to a Crestview Police Department report. She told friends she needed to get the phone "due to (Gray) blackmailing her" with it.

Gray, who had rented a room at the Hilton Motel, shot Edwards before being killed, the State Attorneys Office said.

Edwards died shortly after being driven to North Okaloosa Medical Center. The other suspects in the case were apprehended at the hospital.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of either the death penalty or life in prison without the possibly of parole, the release said. The State Attorney’s office will conduct a death penalty review within the next 30 days.

Bill Bishop, the chief assistant state attorney for Okaloosa County, said the suspects will make a first court appearance Tuesday before Circuit Court Judge Michael Flowers.

The state intends to request that Williams, Dorsey and Deandrade be held without bond, Bishop said.