Tony O’Rourke, manager of Panama City Beach, told the council during a Thursday meeting that he believes the addition would be a nice amenity for residents and tourists alike.

PANAMA CITY BEACH — City officials are working to potentially establish a designated lot where food trucks can set up shop.

Dubbed a "food-truck court," Tony O’Rourke, manager of Panama City Beach, told the council during a Thursday meeting that he believes the addition would be a nice amenity for residents and tourists alike.

"When I first got here, I was a little surprised that the city did not have the most welcoming policies toward food trucks, which is counter to what I’ve experienced in other locations in the country," he said.

O’Rourke added that while it’s important to understand the industry’s popularity, particularly for millennials, it’s equally as important that such a spot doesn’t create an unfair advantage over brick-and-mortar restaurants.

Mayor Mark Sheldon agreed and added that that the idea might work better through a private partnership. That way, the partners’ land would be used instead of the proposed city-owned lot, which sits next to Ripley's Believe It or Not.

"I think that’s where I struggle with it the most," Sheldon said. "I don’t think the city should be in the food-truck business. I don’t think our land is the location for that."

Councilman Geoff McConnell echoed Sheldon’s comments and added that it’s not a good idea for the city to use it’s land in a way that could potentially give one business a "leg up" on another.

"I prefer that we remain neutral in that aspect," McConnell said.

The council ultimately directed staff to come back with a series of recommendations for a temporary and trial food-truck lot on a third party’s land. O’Rourke expected the topic to be discussed at a city council meeting in August.

"It’s a national phenomenon," he said on the food-truck industry. "I don’t think it’s going away, (and) I don’t think it’s a fad."