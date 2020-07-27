BONFIAY - Doctor’s Memorial Hospital will be holding it’s annual back to school event next Tuesday, August 7. The annual event is a staple in the community when the hospital partners with organizations and businesses in the surrounding area to provide school supplies to aid the community in getting the needed supplies for their children before the school year starts.

But Tracey Long, an employee with Doctor’s Memorial, said this year the event will be a little different.

"The back to school event has always been about filling the needs our community," Long said. "Yes, it will be much different due to precautions and restrictions of Coronavirus."

Long said vendors will be spaced out around out walking track and will come to each car with supplies and goodies for students. In addition, parents will be able to take advantage of mental health counseling, meet the new pediatrician, and connect with organizations that can assist them this year.

The goal of this event and Doctors Memorial, Long said, to help build a strong and healthy community.

The event will be held from 9 a.m to noon. Signs will be at the hospital directing traffic during the event.