CRESTVIEW — Two themes were common in shaping Crestview’s newest police officers’ decisions to join the agency. They are same two reasons frequently cited by new officers when they join the Crestview Police Department.

"I want to give back to the community I grew up in," said Officer Timothy "TJ" White Jr., noting he is a 2008 graduate of Crestview High School.

"I just like working for a smaller town’s police department, not being a number," added Officer Nicholas Spry. "Here, everybody knows your name."

Crestview Police swear in new officers

Spry’s dad, Larry Graham, said his son, who has already been working at the police department for more than a week, comes home and speaks glowingly of the congenial atmosphere at the Whitehurst Municipal Building headquarters.

"Everybody’s so super friendly, he tells us," Graham said. "He could see right away it is a family atmosphere. He’s really been welcomed with open arms."

Tuesday morning, Crestview Mayor JB Whitten swore in the county seat’s two newest officers, assuring them and their families that Crestview supports its police department.

"All over the country, police officers are under attack," Whitten said. "But I grew up in a time when police officers were respected. That’s the way it is in Crestview. In Crestview, we have the backs of our police officers. I want to assure our officers that here, we take care of our police."

"This is a very important step in their journey on a career in law enforcement," CPD Chief Stephen McCosker told assembled friends, family and fellow officers. "We’re very proud to have them joining our law enforcement family."

Both new officers have expressed interest in joining the Police Department’s SWAT team and Investigations Division. Spry is also interested in the Community Services division and narcotics investigations.

After being sworn in and signing their oaths of office, the new officers’ wives, Catherine Spry and April White, pinned on their husbands’ badges. For April White, it was a taste of things to come. She will enter the police academy next session. Next year, she hopes Officer White will be pinning her badge on her uniform.

Brian Hughes is the City of Crestview’s public information officer.