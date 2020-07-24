At about 2 p.m., the Texas resident was driving west in the outside lane of I-10 when he lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

CRESTVIEW — A 59-year-old Silsbee, Texas man was killed Thursday when he lost control of his Chevy SUV on Interstate 10 near mile marker 57.

At about 2 p.m., the Texas resident was driving west in the outside lane of I-10 when he lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The vehicle began to rotate clockwise. The vehicle left the roadway while still rotating and struck a tree on the driver’s side.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. There were no other people in the vehicle.