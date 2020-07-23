A pair of local entrepreneurs who began selling ice-cold lemonade on a street corner last summer is back with a popular new business venture.

Demetrius Murray and Marquis Williams started Gurlie's Lemonade last summer, slinging $3 cups of the pink and yellow drink, made using a recipe from Williams' grandmother, Gurlie Wells.

This summer, the two best friends who consider each other to be brothers, are sharing another one of Grandma Gurlie's favorite sweet treats with customers: deep-fried Oreos.

The decadent treat has been a huge success, with tens of customers lining up each day, even more on weekends, waiting sometimes up to 45 minutes for their own taste.

Word has spread far and wide about the hot, battered cookies on social media. Social support for the two grew even more recently after Murray passed out in front of a large group of customers on a recent weekend in the heat of a July Florida day.

He was working alone at the Oreo stand, located on the corner of South Adams and Palmetto streets.

Murray was so slammed, he could barely keep up. The parking lot was filled with hungry customers. People were pulling away in their cars without their orders, fed up with waiting.

"People were walking up and I’m trying to cook and give the Disney show at the same time," he said. "The pressure of wanting to give everybody the service and the pressure of heat just equaled this panic attack, dehydration, overload disaster near-death experience."

He blacked out and when he came to, a group of customers had come to his aid, calling an ambulance and seeing him off to the hospital.

Word spread quickly about the incident on social media. A GoFundMe, previously set up by a customer who wanted to help them grow their business, nearly tripled the donation original $2,600 goal, collecting a total of $6,860.

Williams and Murray used some of the money to purchase a small trailer with an air conditioning unit to get themselves out of the sun and heat. The rest of the money will be used to upgrade the trailer for more efficient food service with better equipment.

Murray said he is grateful for the customers that helped him that day.

"It could’ve been much much worse," he said. "Thank God for community. You hear that term thrown around a lot, ‘Oh, the community,’ but who is the community? It’s really just the people around you, but you don’t realize that until the people come together and you realize the community is you and everybody else."

The business partners are looking towards the future and seeing their business to its full potential: Gurlie's Lemonade and Sweets.

Soon, they will be adding an option for scoops of ice cream to the deep-fried Oreo orders. They plan to start selling cups of lemonade again in August.

And eventually, they will roll out even more recipes from Grandma Gurlie's recipe book.

Last summer, their lemonade business fizzled as fall rolled around, but this year, they plan to serve their customers in every season.

"We’re here to stay," Williams said.

This story originally published to tallahassee.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the USA TODAY Network - Florida.