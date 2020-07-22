This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.

The coronavirus death toll continued to climb across Florida and in Northwest Florida as fatalities due to COVID-19 occurred in Santa Rosa and Bay counties.

State Health Department officials reported an 85-year-old man in Santa Rosa County being treated for COVID-19 since June 30 had lost his battle with the disease.

The fatality is the fifth in Santa Rosa County since Saturday, whose toll of 18 total dead is the highest in the eight-county region that also includes, Okaloosa, Bay, Walton, Washington, Holmes, Gulf and Franklin counties.

In Bay County both victims were men in their 50’s. One was 50 and the other 58, according to records. Both were confirmed to have contracted the disease Sunday.

A total of 72 deaths have now been reported region-wide.

Across the state 139 deaths were reported, bringing the state total to 5,345. Another 9,789 tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday to bring the state total to 379,619.

STATEWIDE

Total cases: 369,834 +9,785

Total Florida resident deaths: 5,345, +139

Non-resident deaths: 114, +1

Below are the numbers for each county in the Daily News coverage area, plus a city-by-city breakdown of their positive cases.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Total cases: 2,090, +72

Deaths: 18, +1

Hospitalizations: 122, +8

---

Milton: 879, +30

Gulf Breeze: 412, +23

Navarre: 333, +8

Pace: 192, +1

Jay: 73, +4

Pensacola Beach: 6, no change

Bagdad: 3, no change

Missing: 178, +5

--- --- ---

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Total cases: 2,104, +42

Deaths: 16, +0

Hospitalizations: 100, no change

---

Fort Walton Beach: 736, +7

Crestview: 413, +15

Destin: 321, +7

Niceville: 220, +7

Mary Esther: 120, +3

Shalimar: 111, -1

Baker: 42, no change

Eglin AFB: 17, no change

Valparaiso: 19, +1

Laurel Hill: 19, +2

Holt: 14, + 2

Missing: 45, no change

Hurlburt Field: 1, no change

Milligan, 1, no change

--- --- ---

WALTON COUNTY

Total cases: 898, +32

Deaths: 11, no change

Hospitalizations: 50, +3

---

DeFuniak Springs: 295 , +11

Santa Rosa Beach: 279, +10

Miramar Beach: 68, +2

Freeport: 92, +11

Inlet Beach: 24, +1

Missing, 31, +1

Ponce de Leon: 5, no change

Paxton, 4, no change

Watersound: 1

Westville: 1

Point Washington: 1

Seacrest: 1

--- --- ---

BAY COUNTY

Total cases: 2,269, +74

Deaths: 13, +2

Hospitalizations: 77, +6

---

Panama City: 1,530, +59

Panama City Beach: 307 , +8

Lynn Haven: 229, +5

Southport: 40, no change

Youngstown: 40, no change

Callaway: 10, no change

Fountain: 22, +0

Missing: 18, no change

Tyndall AFB: 7, no change

Parker: 2, +1

Inlet Beach: 2, no change

Mexico Beach: 3, no change

Bayou George: 1, no change