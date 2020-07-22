The Etowah County Commission on Tuesday approved a bond issue for $7.4 million, a move that will refinance some $3.6 million in existing debt, provide $3.5 million in new money and give the commission $300,000 that can be used for equipment purchases.

The financial actions will let the commission pay off its 2014 general obligation warrants and borrow money for heating/cooling work that must be done at the Etowah County Detention Center, and repair work at both the judicial building and the courthouse.

The financing/refinancing is being handled by Frazier Lanier, and the commission will get the money at 1.82% interest.

The commission also voted to renew a contract with Insyteful LLC for one year, for website maintenance, hosting and domain registration for the Little Canoe Creek Megasite website.

Previously, the commission paid Insyteful $1,000 a month for its services. The new contract will be by the hour, at a rate of $85 an hour. Chief Administrative Officer Shane Ellison said the commission hopes to save about $10,000 a year by making the change.

After initially setting up the website and doing some work on brochures for the county, "historically, they’ve not had to spend a lot of time" working for the county.

Commissioner Tim Ramsey questioned being loyal to a company that had cost the commission a lot for the work it has done, and that now has ownership of the megasite website.

If the county goes with a different company, it will have to start over creating a website, Economic Development Director Marilyn Lott said.

Ramsey also questioned using Florence-based Insyteful, when local vendors can do the same work.

"I feel like I’m over a barrel because they have our website," he said.

Commissioner Joey Statum suggested a one-year contract, so the commission will have time to price other options, and that is what the commission voted to do.

Ellison said since the state mandated masks in public places, there has been some talk of closing some courthouse entrances so security officers can keep check on whether people are wearing masks.

But he said people have responded well to the mandate, and most seem to be automatically wearing masks when they come in the building. Security officers are standing by with masks to provide if people do not — not to turn anyone away, Ellison said, but to help them comply.

"It’s almost like its old hat already," he said.