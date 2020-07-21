CRESTVIEW — Crestview Community Television owner Ken Nielsen has threatened to sue Florida House candidate Jeff Hinkle for copyright infringement.

A letter sent to Hinkle from Nielson’s attorney accuses him of hijacking images of himself and some of his opponents and using them in his political advertisements.

"My client has informed me that several unauthorized and unlicensed social media posts containing his copyrighted works were published on both your personal Facebook page and your campaign’s Facebook page," the letter from attorney Jimmie Bailey said.

Hinkle and fellow Republican House candidate Jonathan Tallman have also been contacted by the National Rifle Association about improperly using the agency’s trademark logo on campaign materials. Both have received cease and desist letters this campaign season from an attorney for the organization.

Tallman said he took "immediate corrective action" upon receiving notification from the NRA.

"I look forward to working with the NRA and furthering a pro-gun agenda," he said in an email.

Hinkle originally said Monday he would not respond to inquiries about the copyright infringement issues unless he was provided copies of the cease and desist letters.

A short time later campaign spokesman Anthony Pedicini issued a statement.

"We are working with the attorney, Mr. Bailey, to amicably settle the copyright issue that has been brought up," Pedicini said.

Hinkle did notify the Northwest Florida Daily News that he holds an A rating from the NRA.

The Crestview Community Television letter Hinkle received, states that prior to publishing Nielsen’s work on Facebook, Hinkle had inquired about using some of the images in question and been told he would be required to pay a $65 licensing fee.

Nielson said Hinkle was familiar with the licensing fee because he had paid it in the past.

This time though, according to the letter, images were posted without Hinkle or his campaign obtaining the necessary authorization.

"You and your agents chose to publish unauthorized copies of my client’s copyrighted work," the letter said. "Furthermore, the videos you and your agents published on social media were purposefully edited in a manner to erase or obscure my client’s banners, watermarks, and identifiers."

The letter was sent with attachments that included about 14 screen shots. These included not only images of Hinkle, but also of two of his opponents, Sandra Atkinson and Patt Maney.

Like Hinkle and Tallman, Atkinson and Maney are running as Republicans for the District 4 state House seat.

Nielsen said one of the things that most upset him about Hinkle’s illegal posting of his copyrighted material was that it was being used to "trash his opponents."

"It’s a shame, the level Okaloosa politics has reached," he said. "Ronald Reagan is probably rolling over in his grave."

The Hinkle campaign said it contests Nielsen’s claim that the images in question were illegally used.

"We believe it is an issue of fair use since the majority of the videos are shared on both social media and the internet and have an express public purpose," Pedicini said in his statement.

The letter to Hinkle states Nielsen is willing to settle the copyright infringement issue amicably if Hinkle will agree to pay him for the images already used, remove the illegally posted material, desist from further illegal posting and cover any legal costs incurred.

Bailey said Hinkle, a successful, self-described "serial entrepreneur" who also serves as chairman of the Okaloosa County Republican Executive Committee, had contacted him to discuss resolving the copyright issue.

"There seems to be some things that need to be negotiated before anything is done going forward," Bailey said. "My client has some options."

Bailey declined to discuss the options.

But Nielsen said he rejected an original settlement offer from Hinkle because it would have required him to agree not to speak publicly about the copyright infringement issue.

"I would also be happy to sign a confidentiality agreement as I don’t think disputes like this are good for any of the parties," an email from Hinkle to Nielsen’s attorney said.

Crestview Community Television has played an important role in local campaigns this election season as COVID-19 has prevented large groups from gathering for traditional public political forums.