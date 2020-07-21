Okaloosa Superintendent Marcus Chambers will ask the School Board to approve a revised calendar for the 2020-2021 school year that changes the first day of school for students from Aug. 11 to Aug. 31.

Ongoing discussions with the Department of Health, military officials, school staff, and parents played a part in this decision, according to a press release from Chambers.

“The change to a later start date ensures that the District has sufficient time to enhance preparations and to provide training to all staff on the new protocols that will be in place this fall,” said Chambers.

Teachers and school staff will be coming back into the school buildings early to receive training on the new protocols in place in schools.

Students who selected mySchool Online or Okaloosa Online instructional options would also begin Aug. 31. With the change in school starting date, the window to select mySchool Online will be extended until Aug. 1, the release said.