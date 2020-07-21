TALLAHASSEE —Deputy Jerry Hooks, the school resource officer for Choctawhatchee High School, was recently named the state’s 2020 School Resource Officer of the Year.

The recognition was given by Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Florida Association of School Resource Officers, according to a media release.

"Hooks goes above and beyond the call of duty as an SRO through his commitment to ensuring the safety and protection of students, as well as the development of projects and programs within the school," Moody said in the release. "I am proud to recognize Deputy Hooks for this well-deserved award."

Serving at Choctawhatchee High School, Hooks assists the principal in developing operational plans and strategies to prevent dangerous situations in the school and instructing monthly tactical trainings for the district.

Hooks also provides presentations to students and staff outlining what to do if a crisis should occur at school, during sporting events and other extracurricular activities involving large crowds. He is also the designated liaison for the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Gang Task Force and works hand-in-hand with the State of Florida Juvenile Probation Office in detecting known gang members within Okaloosa County schools.

Hooks is involved in many school projects such as starting a clothing closet for students in need, creating a student food pantry and remodeling the CHS Spirit Hallway. He also assists the CHS Drivers Education class in creating Spanish-speaking Department of Motor Vehicles pamphlets to improve the relations between students and staff.