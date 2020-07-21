HOLT—A 35-year old Holt woman allegedly asked two minors for nude pictures of themselves during an incident last February.

Shaylene Nicole Mathews asked the two minors for "pictures of their breasts multiple times," and called herself a pervert, according to an arrest report from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

That same day, Matthews was texting and driving when she crashed her car into a tree about a half mile north of U.S. Highway 90. The report said Matthews left the scene on foot, and her three passengers walked approximately one mile to get help.

One of the passengers complained of head, arm and knee pain along with having an abrasion to the head.

During a non-custodial interview on February 28, Matthews said she never solicited pictures from the children. She also claimed another man was driving the vehicle and she walked to a residence to call 911, according to the report.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center said there were no 911 calls regarding the crash until one of the passengers was driven to the North Okaloosa Medical Center.

Matthews was charged with three counts of child neglect and two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct. She remains in the Okaloosa County Jail without bond.