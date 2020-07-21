This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.
Okaloosa County reported its 16th COVID-19 fatality Tuesday and Santa Rosa County reported two dead, which brings its total to 17 since the onset of the pandemic.
One of the Santa Rosa County victims was a 37-year-old man who was confirmed to have the disease just Saturday, according to Florida Department of Health reports. The second victim was a 70-year-old man who’d been battling the coronavirus since June 19.
Okaloosa County’s latest fatality was a 62-year-old woman whose case was confirmed July 12.
The three Northwest Florida deaths were among 134 reported across the state. The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Florida’s COVID-19 death rate is now higher than any other state.
The state has reported a daily average of 115 deaths over the past week, AP said. One month ago the average was 33 deaths per day.
There have been 5,319 total COVID-19 deaths in Florida since March.
STATEWIDE
Total cases: 369,834 +9,440
Total Florida resident deaths: 5,206, +134
Non-resident deaths: 113, +2
Below are the numbers for each county in the Daily News coverage area, plus a city-by-city breakdown of their positive cases.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
Total cases: 2,018, +42
Deaths: 17, +2
Hospitalizations: 114, +10
---
Milton: 849, +16
Gulf Breeze: 389, +9
Navarre: 325, +7
Pace: 191, +3
Jay: 69, +1
Pensacola Beach: 6, no change
Bagdad: 3, no change
Missing: 173, +6
--- --- ---
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Total cases: 2,062, +89
Deaths: 16, +1
Hospitalizations: 100, +2
---
Fort Walton Beach: 729, +25
Crestview: 398, +9
Destin: 314, +15
Niceville: 216, +8
Mary Esther: 117, +7
Shalimar: 112, +6
Baker: 42, no change
Eglin AFB: 17, +1
Valparaiso: 18, +1
Laurel Hill: 17, no change
Holt: 12, + 1
Missing: 45, +5
Hurlburt Field: 1, no change
Milligan, 1, no change
--- --- ---
WALTON COUNTY
Total cases: 866, +44
Deaths: 11, unchanged
Hospitalizations: 47, +0
---
DeFuniak Springs: 284 , +9
Santa Rosa Beach: 269, +19
Miramar Beach: 66, +1
Freeport: 81, +8
Inlet Beach: 23, no change
Missing, 30, +1
Ponce de Leon: 5, no change
Paxton, 4, + 1
Watersound: 1
Westville: 1
Point Washington: 1
Seacrest: 1
--- --- ---
BAY COUNTY
Total cases: 2,195, +90
Deaths: 11, +2
Hospitalizations: 71, +4
---
Panama City: 1,471, +56
Panama City Beach: 299 , +17
Lynn Haven: 224, +11
Southport: 40, +4
Youngstown: 40, +1
Callaway: 10, no change
Fountain: 21, +3
Missing: 18, no change
Tyndall AFB: 7, no change
Parker: 1, no change
Inlet Beach: 2, no change
Mexico Beach: 3, no change
Bayou George: 1, no change