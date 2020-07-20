CRESTVIEW — Many local voters will be asked early next year whether to expand the Okaloosa County Tourist Development Department’s bed tax district.

The County Commission recently agreed to move forward with a district expansion referendum, which will be decided in a mail-in ballot election sometime in March.

The existing bed-tax or tourist development tax district was approved in 1989 and encompasses Mary Esther, Cinco Bayou, Destin, the southern part of Fort Walton Beach and unincorporated areas immediately next to Destin and Fort Walton Beach, such as Okaloosa Island.

Only voters who do not live within the existing bed tax district would vote on whether to expand it.

With simple-majority approval, the countywide district would generate bed tax revenue for projects and programs in cities such as Crestview, Niceville, Valparaiso and Shalimar, as well as various unincorporated areas.

Expenses of the county Tourist Development Council are funded by the 5% bed tax paid by visitors staying overnight within the existing district. Revenue from the tax can only be used in the district.

The money mostly is used to promote the area to tourists and to fund beach safety and beach improvement efforts.

In recent years, the TDD has collected at least $20 million in annual bed-tax revenue.

According to one county estimate, about $4 million to $5 million in additional revenue would be generated by expanding the bed tax district countywide, Deputy County Administrator of Operations Craig Coffey told the commission July 7.

That’s when the board unanimously approved moving forward with the mail-in ballot election. The cost of this type of election is estimated to be about $78,000, which is about the same as the cost of a traditional, vote-at-the-polls election, Coffey said.

"I think this is really a popular idea," District 2 Commissioner Carolyn Ketchel, whose district includes Okaloosa Island, said about the proposed bed tax district expansion. "A lot of people want to do this countywide. I think it’s going to be a win-win for the county."

District 3 Commissioner Nathan Boyles, whose district includes a part of Crestview, said staff must start reaching out to community partners to help advocate for the potential bed tax district expansion "because March will be here before we know it."

Earlier in the meeting, the commission unanimously approved the TDD’s five-year capital projects plan. It lists more than $30 million worth of bed tax-funded projects.

The overall funding includes $13 million for the city of Destin’s beach property acquisition program, $3.3 million for Destin’s Crosstown Connector road project, $4 million for a bridge-to-bridge multi-use recreational path on Okaloosa Island and $2.6 million for various upgrades to the county-owned Veterans Park on Okaloosa Island.