An 18-year-old man from Cut Off was arrested last week after being accused of having sex with two young girls, authorities said.

Camoran Leblanc is charged with two counts of felony carnal knowledge with a juvenile, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said. He was arrested Thursday following an investigation conducted by juvenile detectives.

Investigators received a complaint that Leblanc had sex with two 13-year-old girls, the Sheriff’s Office said. After a series of interviews with the two victims, detectives questioned Leblanc. The suspect admitted to having sex with one of the victims, authorities said.

Leblanc was arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish jail, where he was booked on a $10,000 bond.