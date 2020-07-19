State Rep. Bill Poole of Tuscaloosa will serve as chair of Alabama’s first statewide commission on entrepreneurship and innovation.

State Rep. Bill Poole of Tuscaloosa will serve as chair of Alabama’s first statewide commission on entrepreneurship and innovation.

The Alabama Innovation Commission, known as Innovate Alabama, will unite entrepreneurs with lawmakers so they can exchange ideas and identify policies that will promote innovation in the state.

"I’m inspired by the potential for future growth in our state’s innovation community and look forward to continued momentum and growth in this sector," Poole said in a Thursday news release from the governor’s office announcing the commission’s formation.

Poole, who also serves as chairman of the Alabama House Ways and Means Education Budget Committee, was the sponsor of the Alabama Incentives Modernization Act, which focused on making the state more attractive to tech-based companies and entrepreneurs.

"The Alabama Incentives Modernization Act set into motion a new set of incentives that will help grow, attract and retain startups and technology companies in the state," Poole said.

"Forming the Alabama Innovation Commission is a critical step to further create policies that will ensure Alabama’s competitiveness in the technology and startup sector," he said.

The commission will also include a six-member advisory council of leaders with Alabama ties, including Condoleezza Rice, a former U.S. secretary of state.

"Alabama is home to me, and I am honored to serve on the advisory council for the Alabama Innovation Commission," Rice said. "While our country currently faces many challenges, this is an opportunity to create forward-thinking ideas and policies that will inspire the next generation of innovators. By focusing on knowledge-based skills and education, technology growth and entrepreneurship, we unlock the potential for future success across the state."

In addition to focusing on policies that encourage entrepreneurship, the commission will address challenges that startup companies face, such as bureaucratic and regulatory barriers.

Commission members will also produce a comprehensive innovation policy agenda to the Office of the Governor and the Alabama Legislature.

The commission will begin work with a virtual meeting on Aug. 13.