The Florida Department of Health reported on Sunday additional deaths from COVID-19 in Northwest Florida.

Santa Rosa County reported two deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 15. Okaloosa County also has a total of 15 deaths now, with three deaths being confirmed in a 24-hour period.

A 69-year-old female, 88-year-old female and 78-year-old male were the latest victims in Okaloosa County.

Santa Rosa County’s victims confirmed Sunday are an 81-year-old female and a 78-year-old female.

One of the deaths in each county was from a long-term care facility.

Bay County also reported an additional death, a 91-year-old male, bringing the total in the county to nine.

Statewide, 87 more people were confirmed dead from the virus, bringing the total to 4,982, according to FDOH.

STATEWIDE

Total cases: 350,047, +12,478

Total Florida resident deaths: 4,982, +87

Non-resident deaths: 109, +2

Below are the numbers for each county in the Daily News coverage area, plus a city-by-city breakdown of their positive cases.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Total cases: 1,909 1,822, +87

Deaths: 15, +2

Hospitalizations: 104, +2

---

Milton: 802, +38

Gulf Breeze: 371, +18

Navarre: 312, +13

Pace: 179, +9

Jay: 62, +4

Pensacola Beach: 6, no change

Missing: 162, +5

Bagdad: 3, unchanged

--- --- ---

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Total cases: 1,813 1,753, +55

Deaths: 15, +3

Hospitalizations: 96, +3

---

Fort Walton Beach: 641, +22

Crestview: 343, +10

Destin: 282, +12

Niceville: 193, +5

Mary Esther: 99, +3

Shalimar: 102, unchanged

Baker: 40, +2

Eglin AFB: 13, +1

Valparaiso: 16, +1

Laurel Hill: 17, +1

Holt: 11, unchanged

Missing: 34, +2

Hurlburt Field: 1, +0

Milligan, 1

--- --- ---

WALTON COUNTY

Total cases: 791, +25

Deaths: 11, unchanged

Hospitalizations: 46, +4

---

DeFuniak Springs: 267 , +9

Santa Rosa Beach: 238, +5

Miramar Beach: 66, +2

Freeport: 73, +5

Inlet Beach: 23, +1

Missing, 27, +2

Ponce de Leon: 4, unchanged

Paxton, 3, unchanged

Watersound: 1

Westville: 1

Point Washington: 1

Seacrest: 1

--- --- ---

BAY COUNTY

Total cases: 2,000, +148

Deaths: 9, +1

Hospitalizations: 63, unchanged

---

Panama City: 134, +112

Panama City Beach: 270 , +14

Lynn Haven: 200, +13

Southport: 36, +3

Youngstown: 37, +1

Callaway: 10, unchanged

Fountain: 18, +1

Missing: 18, + 1

Tyndall AFB: 7, unchanged

Parker: 1, unchanged

Inlet Beach: 2

Mexico Beach: 2, unchanged

Bayou George: 1, unchanged