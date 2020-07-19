This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.
The Florida Department of Health reported on Sunday additional deaths from COVID-19 in Northwest Florida.
Santa Rosa County reported two deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 15. Okaloosa County also has a total of 15 deaths now, with three deaths being confirmed in a 24-hour period.
A 69-year-old female, 88-year-old female and 78-year-old male were the latest victims in Okaloosa County.
Santa Rosa County’s victims confirmed Sunday are an 81-year-old female and a 78-year-old female.
One of the deaths in each county was from a long-term care facility.
Bay County also reported an additional death, a 91-year-old male, bringing the total in the county to nine.
Statewide, 87 more people were confirmed dead from the virus, bringing the total to 4,982, according to FDOH.
STATEWIDE
Total cases: 350,047, +12,478
Total Florida resident deaths: 4,982, +87
Non-resident deaths: 109, +2
Below are the numbers for each county in the Daily News coverage area, plus a city-by-city breakdown of their positive cases.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
Total cases: 1,909 1,822, +87
Deaths: 15, +2
Hospitalizations: 104, +2
---
Milton: 802, +38
Gulf Breeze: 371, +18
Navarre: 312, +13
Pace: 179, +9
Jay: 62, +4
Pensacola Beach: 6, no change
Missing: 162, +5
Bagdad: 3, unchanged
--- --- ---
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Total cases: 1,813 1,753, +55
Deaths: 15, +3
Hospitalizations: 96, +3
---
Fort Walton Beach: 641, +22
Crestview: 343, +10
Destin: 282, +12
Niceville: 193, +5
Mary Esther: 99, +3
Shalimar: 102, unchanged
Baker: 40, +2
Eglin AFB: 13, +1
Valparaiso: 16, +1
Laurel Hill: 17, +1
Holt: 11, unchanged
Missing: 34, +2
Hurlburt Field: 1, +0
Milligan, 1
--- --- ---
WALTON COUNTY
Total cases: 791, +25
Deaths: 11, unchanged
Hospitalizations: 46, +4
---
DeFuniak Springs: 267 , +9
Santa Rosa Beach: 238, +5
Miramar Beach: 66, +2
Freeport: 73, +5
Inlet Beach: 23, +1
Missing, 27, +2
Ponce de Leon: 4, unchanged
Paxton, 3, unchanged
Watersound: 1
Westville: 1
Point Washington: 1
Seacrest: 1
--- --- ---
BAY COUNTY
Total cases: 2,000, +148
Deaths: 9, +1
Hospitalizations: 63, unchanged
---
Panama City: 134, +112
Panama City Beach: 270 , +14
Lynn Haven: 200, +13
Southport: 36, +3
Youngstown: 37, +1
Callaway: 10, unchanged
Fountain: 18, +1
Missing: 18, + 1
Tyndall AFB: 7, unchanged
Parker: 1, unchanged
Inlet Beach: 2
Mexico Beach: 2, unchanged
Bayou George: 1, unchanged