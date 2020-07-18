This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.

The Florida Department of Health reported more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state in a 24-hour period.

Testing for the virus has averaged more than 100,000 tests in the past three days and another 90 people died in the state, according to the report.

Hospitalizations in Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton and Bay counties have also increased.

No new deaths have been reported in those counties in 24 hours.

STATEWIDE

Total cases: 337,569, +10,328

Total Florida resident deaths: 4,895, +90

Non-resident deaths: 107, unchanged

Below are the numbers for each county in the Daily News coverage area, plus a city-by-city breakdown of their positive cases.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Total cases: 1,822, +82

Deaths: 13, unchanged

Hospitalizations: 102, +5

---

Milton: 764, +36

Gulf Breeze: 353 , +24

Navarre: 299, +7

Pace: 170, +5

Jay: 58, +3

Pensacola Beach: 6, no change

Missing: 157, +6

Bagdad: 3, unchanged

--- --- ---

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Total cases: 1,753, +55

Deaths: 12, +0

Hospitalizations: 93, +3

---

Fort Walton Beach: 619 , +27

Crestview: 333, +3

Destin: 270, +11

Niceville: 188, +4

Mary Esther: 96, +3

Shalimar: 102, +6

Baker: 38, +3

Eglin AFB: 12, unchanged

Valparaiso: 15, unchanged

Laurel Hill: 16, +1

Holt: 11, +1

Missing: 32, +3

Hurlburt Field: 1, +0

Milligan, 1

--- --- ---

WALTON COUNTY

Total cases: 766 , +39

Deaths: 11, unchanged

Hospitalizations: 42, unchanged

---

DeFuniak Springs: 258 , +9

Santa Rosa Beach: 233, +15

Miramar Beach: 62, -6

Freeport: 73, +5

Inlet Beach: 22, +2

Missing, 25, +2

Destin: 5, +0

Ponce de Leon: 4, +0

Paxton, 3

Watersound: 1

Westville: 1

Point Washington: 1

Seacrest: 1

--- --- ---

BAY COUNTY

Total cases: 1,852, +115

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 63, +1

---

Panama City: 1,229, +75

Panama City Beach: 256 , +11

Lynn Haven: 187, +11

Southport: 33, +3

Youngstown: 36, +5

Callaway: 10, +1

Fountain: 17, +0

Missing: 17, + 1

Tyndall AFB: 7, +0

Parker: 1, +0

Inlet Beach: 2

Mexico Beach: 2, +0

Bayou George: 1, +0