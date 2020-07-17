A graduate of the University of Alabama School of Law has been named interim U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, which includes Tuscaloosa County.

Prim F. Escalona replaces Jay Town, who resigned to take a job with a Huntsville defense contractor and cybersecurity solutions company.

Escalona has held multiple leadership positions within the U.S. Department of Justice, including as the department’s principal deputy assistant attorney general for the Office of Legislative Affairs.

"Prim is a dedicated public servant with extensive legal experience," U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr said in a Thursday news release announcing Escalona’s appointment. "Prim’s commitment to preserving the rule of law and dedication to the mission of the Department of Justice will make her an outstanding U.S. attorney for her home state of Alabama."

Escalona will serve as the Northern District of Alabama’s chief federal law enforcement officer, supervising an office of 48 assistant U.S. attorneys, 38 support staff, and 12 contract support staff. She will be responsible for prosecuting federal criminal offenses and representing the United States in civil litigation in the district.

She graduated from Birmingham-Southern College with a degree in political science and sociology before graduating from UA’s law school.

Escalona was an associate at Birmingham-based Maynard, Cooper & Gale, a visiting assistant professor at the UA law school and a deputy solicitor general in Alabama's attorney general's office.

Stephen E. Boyd, assistant attorney general of the Department of Justice’s Office of Legislative Affairs, said Escalona has been "front and center" in the department’s legislative agenda, working with Congress on issues ranging from child exploitation to violent crime reduction.

"Prim shares the values of the people of Alabama, and police forces across the state can rest assured that they have a strong ally in their U.S. attorney," Boyd said.