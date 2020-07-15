Readers: The University of Florida and Florida State University are rivals in both sports and academics. But they were grimly linked via two of Florida's, and America's, most notorious serial killers.

Early on Super Bowl Sunday in 1978, a man worked his way into the Chi Omega sorority house in Tallahassee, at the edge of the FSU campus. He severely beat Lisa Levy, 20, and Margaret Bowman, 21, with a tree limb in their bedrooms, then strangled them. Three other sorority sisters who were assaulted survived.

Three weeks later, and about 100 miles to the east, in Lake City, 12-year-old Kimberly Diane Leach didn't come home from school. Her body would be found two months later in an abandoned pigsty some 30 miles away.

A week after Kimberly vanished, a Pensacola police officer spotted a suspicious car that turned out to be stolen. Ted Bundy was fingerprinted then arrested. His name was on the FBI's Most Wanted list.

He would be convicted in Leach's death and would die at 42 years old in Florida's electric chair on Jan. 24, 1989, almost 11 years to the day after the FSU murders.

"If there's ever been anyone in Florida's Death Row that deserved the electric chair," Gov. Bob Martinez said after the execution, "Ted Bundy was that individual."

In his final days, he’d confessed to a string of at least 30 murders. Authorities confirmed he was responsible for 16 slayings in Florida and western states, and they strongly suspected him in 36 more.

Just after the FSU murders, fearing the killer at FSU had a yen for college campuses, the University of Florida had become unnerved and beefed up precautions. UF’s time would come later.

In 1990, in a stretch of just three days, five people were brutally murdered.

Aug. 26: Christina Powell, 17, of Jacksonville and Sonja Larson, 18, of Pompano Beach. Aug. 27: Christa Hoyt, 18, of Archer. Aug. 28: Manuel Taboada and Tracy Paules, both 23, of Miami.

Five months after the murders, on Jan. 24, 1991, authorities declared their prime suspect was Danny Rolling, jailed in Ocala for a supermarket robbery. A DNA match sealed the deal. As a lengthy trial was to begin in 1994, Rolling surprisingly announced he was pleading guilty.

Twelve years later, in October 2006, Rolling died of lethal injection. In lieu of last words, he sang a hymn.

