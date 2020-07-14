A DeFuniak Springs teenager left his home in June and now Walton County Sheriff’s Office and his family are asking the public’s help to locate him, according to a release from the agency.

Michael Bradley Congo, 16, has been missing from his home on Rock Hill Road in DeFuniak Springs since June 23, 2020. He left without any clothing, money, or a vehicle, WCSO said.

He is known to frequent the Freeport area – more specifically Black Creek.

Congo is described as a white male with dark brown hair and brown eyes. His hair is naturally curly and he typically has some type of facial hair. He is about 5-feet 8-inches and weighs about 140 pounds.

He has several tattoos on his chest and arms.

Michael is avoiding family and law enforcement due to an active warrant for drug possession, the release said.

Michael’s family is concerned about his welfare due to his drug use.

Anyone with info call (850)-892-8111.

