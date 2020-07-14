Governor Ron DeSantis will make a major announcement in Miami on Tuesday, July 14th.

If you are unable to view the video above or the link is currently unavailable, thefloridachannel.org offers free livestreams of Gov. DeSantis’ press conferences. Click the link above.

Florida reported a record 132 additional COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday, surpassing the previous high of 120 set on July 9. The seven-day average for deaths statewide increased to 81.14, more than double the average on July 1 (38.43).

According to the Department of Health, the state added 9,194 novel coronavirus cases Tuesday, snapping a streak of four consecutive days with more than 10,000 new cases reported. That brings Florida's cumulative number of cases to 291,629. Tuesday was the 21st consecutive day with at least 5,000 positive cases.

The record-breaking daily death total increased the overall toll to 4,409 resident deaths statewide.

The number of Florida residents hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 18,881 since the pandemic began. The Department of Health notes the total figure is cumulative and does not reflect the number of COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals.

The state has counted more than 230,000 new coronavirus cases since its Phase 2 reopening began on June 5 (61,488). Bars were closed for the second time during the pandemic June 26 to try to limit the spread of the virus.

The cumulative percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Florida increased to 10.85% Tuesday. The seven-day average percentage slightly declined to 16.2%.

!function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,"infogram-async"); !function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,"infogram-async"); !function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,"infogram-async");